Seth Lugo News: Another quality start Tuesday

Lugo allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out three in 6.2 innings Tuesday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Lugo tied his season-high with seven hits allowed but none went for extra bases, as the White Sox scratched across a run in the fourth and sixth innings. Three strikeouts was also his second lowest mark of the season. Lugo still managed to post a fourth consecutive quality start and he's gone at least six innings in six of eight starts. The 35-year-old righty is set to take the mound again to round out the weekend series against Boston.