Seth Lugo News: Goes eight innings in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 11:10pm

Lugo (2-3) earned the win Friday against the Astros, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out eight batters across eight shutout innings.

Lugo was remarkably efficient Friday, needing only 94 pitches to get through eight innings, and he never faced more than four batters in an inning. Two of the four runners that Houston put on base against the 35-year-old reached scoring position, but neither advanced past second base. Lugo will carry a 3.08 ERA and 1.09 WHIP into his next start, tentatively scheduled to come in Tampa on Thursday.

Seth Lugo
Kansas City Royals
