Seth Lugo News: Logs quality start in loss

Lugo (3-4) took the loss against the Red Sox on Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits and no walks with five strikeouts over six innings.

Lugo was burned by a solo home run in the fourth inning and a two-run shot in the sixth. The 35-year-old still notched his fifth consecutive quality start, though he's now surrendered nine long balls in nine outings. On the season, he owns a 3.02 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 42:15 K:BB across 56.2 innings and lines up for a home matchup with the Cardinals next weekend.