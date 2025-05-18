Shane Baz News: Coughs up five runs in loss

Baz (3-3) took the loss Sunday at Miami, allowing five runs on nine hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out two.

Despite generating a solid 13 whiffs out of 96 total pitches, Baz fanned just two batters. This outing continues a tough stretch for the Tampa Bay right-hander, as he's conceded 21 runs on 30 hits across his last 19.2 innings (9.61 ERA). Through 49 total innings, Baz sports an unsightly 5.33 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 48:19 K:BB. He looks to right the ship in his next start, which currently lines up to be against the Blue Jays at home next weekend.