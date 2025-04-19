Shane Baz News: Labors in no-decision

Baz did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 10-8 extra-inning win against the Yankees, allowing five runs on four hits and four walks with three strikeouts over 3.1 innings.

Baz entered Saturday with three straight quality starts but couldn't escape the fourth inning in his shortest outing of the season. He struggled with command, generating just eight whiffs on 83 pitches while issuing four walks for the second time in four starts. The 25-year-old will carry a 3.22 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB across 22.1 innings into a road matchup with the Mariners next weekend.