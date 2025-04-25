Shane Baz News: Rebounds with seven shutout innings

Baz (3-0) earned the win Friday against the Padres after allowing four hits and one walk in seven scoreless innings. He struck out six.

After giving up a season-high five runs in his last start versus the Yankees, Baz bounced back in a big way Friday. The right-hander scattered four singles, matching a season high in innings pitched while turning in his fourth outing this year with at least six frames and two runs allowed or fewer. Baz holds an outstanding 2.45 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB across 29.1 innings in 2025, and he has a favorable matchup against the Royals in his next scheduled start. Kansas City ranks last in MLB in home runs as a team (12).