Shane Baz News: Takes first loss

Baz (3-1) took the loss Thursday against the Royals, allowing seven runs on nine hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out one.

Baz managed to work around traffic to keep the Royals off the board in his first three innings. He'd eventually give up a run in the fourth before Kansas City exploded for six runs over Baz's final 2.2 frames. The right-hander has been excellent in four of his six starts this year, allowing just three runs in 26 innings. However, he's now given up 12 runs across nine frames in his other two outings. Overall, Baz sports a 3.86 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB this season. He'll look to rebound in his next start, currently scheduled for next week against the Phillies.