Shane McClanahan Injury: Will miss time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 6:02pm

McClanahan (triceps) will miss the start of the regular season, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

McClanahan exited Saturday's Grapefruit League game with a triceps injury, an unfortunate development as he was attempting to return from his second Tommy John surgery. He is undergoing imaging that will reveal a more specific timeline, though the nature of the injury doesn't offer significant reason for optimism.

Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays
