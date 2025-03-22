Shane McClanahan Injury: Will miss time
McClanahan (triceps) will miss the start of the regular season, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
McClanahan exited Saturday's Grapefruit League game with a triceps injury, an unfortunate development as he was attempting to return from his second Tommy John surgery. He is undergoing imaging that will reveal a more specific timeline, though the nature of the injury doesn't offer significant reason for optimism.
