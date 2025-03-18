Shay Whitcomb News: Sent to minors camp
The Astros optioned Whitcomb to minor-league camp Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
The Astros have an opening at second base with Jose Altuve expected to move to left field, but Whitcomb never seemed to be under any real consideration to start at the keystone. He'll begin the season at Triple-A Sugar Land, where he played every position other than center field, catcher and pitcher last season.
