Shay Whitcomb headshot

Shay Whitcomb News: Sent to minors camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 11:59am

The Astros optioned Whitcomb to minor-league camp Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The Astros have an opening at second base with Jose Altuve expected to move to left field, but Whitcomb never seemed to be under any real consideration to start at the keystone. He'll begin the season at Triple-A Sugar Land, where he played every position other than center field, catcher and pitcher last season.

