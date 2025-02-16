Shelby Miller News: Signs with Arizona

Miller agreed to a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Sunday that includes an invite to big-league camp, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Miller signed with the Tigers for 2024 and had a 4.53 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 49:13 K:BB across 55.2 innings before being released late in the regular season. A 3.75 xERA indicates the 34-year-old may have deserved some better results, and he should have a decent chance of earning a spot in Arizona's Opening Day bullpen.