Shinnosuke Ogasawara News: Sent to Rochester

The Nationals optioned Ogasawara to Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

Ogasawara's transition from Japan to the U.S. hasn't gone as well as he probably had hoped. In five Grapefruit League games, the 27-year-old lefty allowed 19 runs (15 earned) in 12 innings while striking out 10 batters and walking eight. He'll now head to the minors as a result of his rough start, and it may be a while before he's ready to face MLB hitters.