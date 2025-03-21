Fantasy Baseball
Shinnosuke Ogasawara News: Sent to Rochester

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

The Nationals optioned Ogasawara to Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

Ogasawara's transition from Japan to the U.S. hasn't gone as well as he probably had hoped. In five Grapefruit League games, the 27-year-old lefty allowed 19 runs (15 earned) in 12 innings while striking out 10 batters and walking eight. He'll now head to the minors as a result of his rough start, and it may be a while before he's ready to face MLB hitters.

