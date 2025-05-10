Shohei Ohtani News: Adds up-down to bullpen session

Ohtani (elbow) threw an up-down bullpen session Saturday in Arizona, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

This was the first time Ohtani has done an up-down -- meaning he simulated a break between innings -- as he continues this pitching progression. Aside from the added wrinkle, the session was similar to recent bullpens the two-way star has thrown, as he tossed around 35 pitches consisting of four-seamers, two-seamers and splitters. Ohtani has yet to deploy his full pitch mix or throw to live hitters, however, so he's probably still at least a couple months away from returning to game action. The Dodgers plan to have him build up through simulated games since his role as a designated hitter precludes him from going on a minor-league rehab pitching assignment.