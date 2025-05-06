Shohei Ohtani News: Belts homer No. 10

Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Marlins.

It's the fourth time in the last 10 games that Ohtani has gone yard, a stretch in which the 30-year-old superstar is batting .385 (15-for-39) with a blistering 11 extra-base hits, including five doubles and two triples. On the season, he boasts a .296/.399/.607 slash line with 10 homers, 10 steals, 15 RBI and 38 runs in 34 contests.