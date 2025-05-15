Shohei Ohtani News: Clobbers two homers

Ohtani went 2-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI in Thursday's 19-2 win over the Athletics.

This was Ohtani's first multi-homer game of the season. He contributed a sacrifice fly in the second inning, a three-run homer in the third and a two-run blast in the fourth to make a sizable impact in this rout. Ohtani joins Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber atop the major-league leaderboard with 15 homers this season, though the Dodgers' two-way superstar has hit eight of those long balls over his last 13 games. For the season, he's added a .310/.409/.673 slash line, 28 RBI, 48 runs scored, 10 stolen bases, eight doubles and four triples across 42 contests.