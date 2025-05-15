Shohei Ohtani News: Clobbers two homers
Ohtani went 2-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI in Thursday's 19-2 win over the Athletics.
This was Ohtani's first multi-homer game of the season. He contributed a sacrifice fly in the second inning, a three-run homer in the third and a two-run blast in the fourth to make a sizable impact in this rout. Ohtani joins Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber atop the major-league leaderboard with 15 homers this season, though the Dodgers' two-way superstar has hit eight of those long balls over his last 13 games. For the season, he's added a .310/.409/.673 slash line, 28 RBI, 48 runs scored, 10 stolen bases, eight doubles and four triples across 42 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now