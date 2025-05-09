Shohei Ohtani News: Completes late comeback

Ohtani went 3-for-6 with a three-home run, two doubles, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Friday's 14-11 win over the Diamondbacks.

Ohtani had an RBI double in the second inning, but he saved the fireworks for the ninth. He punctuated the Dodgers' six-run rally in the ninth with his homer, putting them ahead again after they previously blew a five-run lead. Ohtani is on one of his power binges again -- during his seven-game hitting streak, he has gone 12-for-29 (.414) with five homers, four doubles and a triple, as well as 10 RBI and 11 runs scored. His batting average (.304) is above .300 for the first time since April 9, and he's added a 1.063 OPS, 12 homers, 20 RBI, 43 runs, 10 steals, eight doubles and four triples over 37 contests. Another 50-50 campaign is likely asking too much, but Ohtani still has 40-40 potential at his current pace.