Shohei Ohtani News: Flashes power, speed in rout

Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 15-2 win over the Marlins.

The 30-year-old superstar set the tone for the night when he ripped the first pitch he saw from Sandy Alcantara down the right-field line for a leadoff homer. It was Ohtani's first homer since becoming a new father earlier this month, but it hasn't been a distraction for him -- over his last 11 games, he's slashing .311/.415/.622 with three long balls, four steals, five RBI and 14 runs.