Shohei Ohtani News: Goes deep, swipes bag

Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's win against the Marlins.

Ohtani walked, stole second base and scored a run in the third inning. He later belted a two-run shot in the fifth inning for his ninth long ball of the year. He's gone deep three times in his last six appearances after a seven-game homerless drought. Ohtani owns a .292/.399/.585 slash line with 17 extra-base hits and 10 steals over 153 plate appearances.