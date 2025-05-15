Shohei Ohtani News: Leads off with homer Wednesday

Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk Wednesday against the Athletics in a 9-3 victory.

Ohtani jumped on Athletics starter Gunnar Hoglund's third pitch for a 403-foot blast in the first inning. The two-way star's bat has been so hot that the A's elected to intentionally walk him ahead of Mookie Betts with a runner on second in the eighth inning, though the strategy backfired when Betts doubled and Los Angeles went on to score five runs in the frame. Ohtani has been on a tear over his past 11 games, slashing .386/.491/.932 with six homers, four doubles, a triple, 12 RBI, 14 runs and a stolen base.