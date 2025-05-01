Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Shohei Ohtani headshot

Shohei Ohtani News: Resuming regular throwing schedule

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Ohtani (elbow) will continue throwing off a mound twice per week going forward, per MLB.com.

Ohtani took a brief pause in his throwing program upon going on the paternity list April 18, but he returned to bullpen work April 26 and is expected to resume his previous throwing schedule, which included twice-per-week bullpens, moving forward. The two-way star continues to feature as the Dodgers' leadoff hitter and primary DH, but it remains uncertain when he'll make his debut as a pitcher for Los Angeles.

Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now