Spencer Arrighetti headshot

Spencer Arrighetti Injury: Placed on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

The Astros placed Arrighetti on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a fractured right thumb, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Arrighetti was struck by a line drive while playing catch in the outfield before Monday's game in Seattle, and the freak accident will likely result in the 25-year-old spending at least a month or two on the IL. Luis Contreras will take the open spot on the roster to provide Houston with some extra bullpen depth, though the Astros haven't yet determined who will fill the open spot in their rotation.

Spencer Arrighetti
Houston Astros
