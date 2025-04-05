Spencer Arrighetti News: Early exit in Minnesota

Arrighetti (1-1) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs on three hits and three walks over 3.2 innings as the Astros fell 6-1 to the Twins. He struck out three.

All the damage against the right-hander came in the fourth inning, as 10 men came to the plate for Minnesota. Arrighetti got the hook in the middle of that sequence, tossing 42 of 70 pitches for strikes before he left the mound. It was a disappointing stumble after he delivered a quality start in his 2025 debut, and Arrighetti will take a 5.59 ERA and 8:5 K:BB through 9.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Angels.