Spencer Bivens News: Lock for Opening Day roster

The Giants announced Monday that Bivens has made the Opening Day roster, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bivens will presumably slot in near the front end of San Francisco's bullpen to begin the campaign, though he did earn one save at the end of the 2024 regular season when Ryan Walker wasn't available due to workload. The 30-year-old's big-league career is off to a promising start after posting a 3.14 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with a 37:11 K:BB over 48.2 frames a year ago with a chance to further establish himself in 2025.