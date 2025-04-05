Spencer Bivens News: Logs first win of 2025

Bivens (1-1) allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out one over two innings, earning the win in Friday's 10-9 extra-innings victory over the Mariners.

Bivens entered Friday's matchup in the 10th frame, allowing a walk but no runs. The 30-year-old began the 11th inning by inducing a groundout, but he gave up a line-drive single to center field and subsequently walked the next batter, loading the bases with one out. The Mariners took a 9-8 lead after Bivens allowed the automatic runner to score on a wild pitch, though he escaped the frame with no earned runs. The right-handed reliever picked up the win after Willy Adames' two-run, walk-off single that sealed the game in the 11th. Bivens has made three appearances this season, allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings.