Steer went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-7 win over the Rockies.

Steer gave the Reds a 4-1 lead in the third inning, when he took Kyle Freeland deep to left field for a two-run homer. It was Steer's second home run of the season, and over his last four games he's gone 5-for-17 with two walks, six runs and four RBI.