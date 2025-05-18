Spencer Steer News: Getting breather Sunday

Steer is not in the Reds' lineup for Sunday's matchup versus the Guardians.

It's a rare day off for Steer, who started in each of Cincinnati's previous 23 contests. He slashed .258/.320/.416 with three homers and three steals during that 23-game stretch and is currently riding a six-game hitting streak. With Steer out of the lineup Sunday, Connor Joe is getting a start at first base.