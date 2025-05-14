Spencer Steer News: Pair of hits in loss

Steer went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double during Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the White Sox.

Steer broke the Reds' scoring slump in the seventh inning by swatting a solo home run off Davis Martin. The long ball was Steer's fourth of the campaign. The 27-year-old also notched a double for a third straight contest. On the year, Steer is slashing .199/.271/.333 with 21 runs scored and 12 RBI.