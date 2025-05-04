Fantasy Baseball
Spencer Steer headshot

Spencer Steer News: Thriving since return to field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Steer went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 11-6 loss to Washington.

Since returning to the field after serving as a designated hitter only, Steer's bat has come alive. He had a .419 OPS with four RBI over 17 games as a DH only as of the day Steer was cleared to play the field. Since then, he has a .922 OPS with seven RBI over 10 games.

