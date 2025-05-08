Spencer Torkelson News: Big performance in doubleheader

Torkelson went 5-for-9 with two doubles, four RBI and two runs scored as the Tigers swept Thursday's doubleheader versus the Rockies.

Torkelson hadn't put together a multi-hit effort since April 17, but he took advantage of the Rockies' lackluster pitching in the twin bill. Over seven games in May, the first baseman has gone 9-for-30 (.300) with five extra-base hits and eight RBI. He's up to a .254/.356/.551 slash line with 10 homers, 11 doubles, 32 RBI, 28 runs scored and a stolen base over 38 games this season. Torkelson's performance took a step back in 2024, but he could have a breakout year in his fourth major-league season.