Spencer Torkelson News: Blasts 11th home run

Torkelson went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 10-9 win over the Red Sox in 11 innings.

Torkelson hit his 11th home run of the season in the fourth inning against Boston starter Brayan Bello. The infielder surpassed the 10 long balls he recorded in the regular season last year, when he posted a disappointing .669 OPS during a down campaign. Torkelson may never deliver a great batting average, but the 25-year-old has real power, and he's seemingly put his 2024 struggles behind him.