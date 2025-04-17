Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Spencer Torkelson headshot

Spencer Torkelson News: Drives in three runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2025 at 8:48pm

Torkelson went 2-for-4 with one walk, one double and three RBI in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Royals.

Torkelson opened Thursday's scoring with a two-run double in the third inning, and he tallied a third RBI in the eighth frame when his single to center field brought Ryan Kreidler home. Torkelson has logged at least one RBI in five of his last six games and has a 1.035 OPS over that span.

Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now