Spencer Torkelson News: Drives in three runs

Torkelson went 2-for-4 with one walk, one double and three RBI in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Royals.

Torkelson opened Thursday's scoring with a two-run double in the third inning, and he tallied a third RBI in the eighth frame when his single to center field brought Ryan Kreidler home. Torkelson has logged at least one RBI in five of his last six games and has a 1.035 OPS over that span.