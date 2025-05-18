Fantasy Baseball
Spencer Torkelson headshot

Spencer Torkelson News: Provides offense Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Torkelson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Torkelson provided all of Detroit's offense on his 12th home run of the year in the second inning. The slugger's batting average has been slipping, as he's now batting just .226 over his last 15 contests and .238 for the season through 45 games. However, Torkelson is contributing plenty of pop with an .877 OPS, and he could make a run at his career high of 31 home runs if he stays healthy the rest of the way.

Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers
