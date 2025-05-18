Spencer Torkelson News: Provides offense Saturday

Torkelson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Torkelson provided all of Detroit's offense on his 12th home run of the year in the second inning. The slugger's batting average has been slipping, as he's now batting just .226 over his last 15 contests and .238 for the season through 45 games. However, Torkelson is contributing plenty of pop with an .877 OPS, and he could make a run at his career high of 31 home runs if he stays healthy the rest of the way.