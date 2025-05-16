Spencer Turnbull News: Gets stretched out at Single-A

Turnbull gave up one run on three hits and two walks over four innings Thursday for Single-A Dunedin. He struck out four.

He built up to 54 pitches (36 strikes) in his first outing for Dunedin, and Turnbull could be on the move again to a higher affiliate very quickly. The 32-year-old right-hander signed with the Blue Jays at the beginning of May and didn't get the benefit of spring training, but on his current trajectory he could be an option for the big-league rotation by the end of the month. Turnbull threw 54.1 innings over 17 appearances (seven starts) with the Phillies in 2024, posting a 2.65 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 58:20 K:BB.