Spencer Turnbull News: Signs with Jays
Turnbull signed a major-league contract with the Blue Jays on Saturday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Despite finishing last season with a 2.65 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 54.1 innings, Turnbull went unsigned during the offseason largely due to his extensive injury history. The 32-year-old most recently suffered a lat injury last June that put an early end to his 2024 campaign. Now fully healthy, he'll presumably join the Blue Jays' rotation after working as both a starter and reliever last year, though he may face workload restrictions after pitching just 135.1 innings across the past four seasons.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now