Steven Matz headshot

Steven Matz News: Drawing start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Matz will be the Cardinals' starting pitcher for Wednesday's game in Cincinnati, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Matz will be pitching on three days' rest after he recorded two outs in a relief appearance Saturday versus the Brewers. It will be the second start this season for Matz, who is the sixth starter as part of a modified six-man rotation in St. Louis. The southpaw threw 71 pitches over five innings in his other start, which came on April 16. He should be able to cover a similar number pitch count-wise Wednesday.

Steven Matz
St. Louis Cardinals
