Steven Matz News: Next start coming in Cincy

Matz isn't expected to make his second start of the season until next week's series in Cincinnati, when the Cardinals will shift back to a six-man rotation, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Matz had made his first five appearances of the season out of the bullpen before manager Oliver Marmol elected to expand the rotation to six men last week during a busy portion of the schedule. The southpaw was sharp in his first start April 16, claiming a win while limiting the Astros to one run on two hits and no walks over five innings. Despite Matz's strong outing, the Cardinals moved him back to the bullpen to begin the current week, with an off day Thursday allowing the team to temporarily condense the rotation to five men. Matz was called upon in relief in the Cardinals' 10-4 victory over Atlanta on Tuesday, when he recorded his second win of the season while tossing 2.2 scoreless innings. St. Louis will likely stay away from Matz for this weekend's series versus Milwaukee before reinserting him into the rotation early next week.