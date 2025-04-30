Steven Matz News: Sharp in no-decision

Matz didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Reds, allowing five hits over four scoreless innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The southpaw may not have been available for a full workload after working in relief Saturday, but Matz gave the Cards 73 pitches (55 strikes) in an impressive outing, including 26 called or swinging strikes. He's been brilliant in a swingman role to begin the season, posting a 1.50 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 20:3 K:BB through 24 innings. If St. Louis sticks with a six-man rotation into May, Matz would line up to make his next start at home early next week against the Pirates.