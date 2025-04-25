Taijuan Walker News: Cleared to start Friday
Walker (shoulder) is listed as the Phillies' scheduled starter for Friday's game against the Cubs in Chicago.
Walker developed some right shoulder stiffness Saturday against the Marlins, but the 32-year-old checked out fine following his between-starts bullpen session and will be ready to toe the rubber on five days' rest. Though he was expected to begin the season in the bullpen, Walker ended up winning a spot in the Opening Day rotation after Ranger Suarez (back) landed on the injured list. Walker has fared well through four starts, turning in a 2.29 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 19.2 innings.
