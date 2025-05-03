Taijuan Walker News: Moving to bullpen

Manager Rob Thompson said Saturday that Walker will move from the rotation to the bullpen, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ranger Suarez (back) returned from the 15-day injured list Saturday and will be reclaiming his spot in the Phillies' rotation from Walker. Thompson did leave the door open for Walker to make spot starts this season as part of a six-man rotation, but the 32-year-old right-hander will shift to the bullpen and likely serve in a bulk relief role. In six starts this season, Walker went 1-3 with a 2.54 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 22:13 K:BB across 28.1 innings.