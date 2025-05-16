Fantasy Baseball
Taijuan Walker headshot

Taijuan Walker News: Re-entering rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Walker will re-enter the Phillies' rotation next week in Colorado in place of the injured Aaron Nola (ankle), Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies haven't revealed the exact day Walker will slot in, but he will receive at least a couple starts while Nola is sidelined. Walker pitched well in the rotation earlier this season, collecting a 2.54 ERA and 22: 13 K:BB over 28.1 innings covering six starts. He has since made two long relief appearances, allowing a total of three runs (two earned) over six innings.

Taijuan Walker
Philadelphia Phillies
