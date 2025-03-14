Taijuan Walker News: Solid spring continues Friday

Walker appears likely to make the Opening Day roster due to Matt Strahm's shoulder injury, but Walker could be a trade candidate this season, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After giving up just two runs on four hits and one walk over four innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Walker now sports a 3.38 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with five strikeouts across 9.1 frames to further solidify his case to be part of the Opening Day roster. Lauber notes Walker isn't a great fit for the bullpen because he's functioned as a starter for the majority of his career, but the veteran right-hander might draw trade interest if he continues to perform well. Lauber also notes the Phillies could hold onto Walker for long relief as insurance in case one of their starters gets injured, so the team does have some options while their rotation is healthy.