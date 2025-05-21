Tarik Skubal News: Falls short of quality start
Skubal allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out eight in 5.2 innings Tuesday against the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.
Skubal blanked the Cardinals through four innings while allowing just a single. Nolan Arenado took him deep in the fifth for a two-run homer and Skubal's day would end one out short of a quality start after another run came across in the sixth to make it a 4-3 ballgame. With eight more strikeouts Tuesday, Skubal leads the American League with 79 and his 1.06 BB/9 is the second best in baseball. He's set to take the mound again to open up next week at home versus San Francisco.
