Tarik Skubal News: Punches out 12 in dominant win

Skubal (4-2) earned the win against the Tigers on Friday, allowing one run on two hits while striking out 12 over seven innings. He did not issue a walk.

It was another spectacular outing for the 28-year-old southpaw, who retired the first 15 batters he faced before yielding two singles and a run in the sixth frame. He made the Rangers batters look silly all night, generating a whopping 32 whiffs on 96 pitches (70 strikes), and he tallied double-digit punchouts for the second time in his last three games. Among qualified starters, Skubal leads the American League with 60 strikeouts and ranks third and seventh in WHIP (0.88) and ERA (2.08), respectively. He's lined up to face the Red Sox at home next week.