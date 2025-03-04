Fantasy Baseball
Taylor Ward

Taylor Ward Injury: Expected back soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 8:02am

Ward is unconcerned about the knee soreness that kept him out of Monday's Cactus League game against the Rockies and said Tuesday that he expects to be back in game action soon, Jack Janes of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Ward added that he would have played Monday had it been a regular-season contest. He is out of the lineup again Tuesday versus the Guardians, but his return to game action appears imminent.

Taylor Ward
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
