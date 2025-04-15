Teoscar Hernandez Injury: Sitting again Tuesday
Hernandez (illness) isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Hernandez will miss a second consecutive game as he continues to fight off a stomach bug, though it's worth noting he's feeling well enough to be with the team in the clubhouse. Michael Conforto, Chris Taylor and Andy Pages will start across the Dodgers' outfield while Hernandez rests.
