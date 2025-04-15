Fantasy Baseball
Teoscar Hernandez headshot

Teoscar Hernandez Injury: Sitting again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Hernandez (illness) isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez will miss a second consecutive game as he continues to fight off a stomach bug, though it's worth noting he's feeling well enough to be with the team in the clubhouse. Michael Conforto, Chris Taylor and Andy Pages will start across the Dodgers' outfield while Hernandez rests.

Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
