TJ Friedl Injury: Exits early Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Friedl was removed from Tuesday's game against the White Sox due to an apparent injury, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Frield was hit by a pitch in the third inning of Tuesday's contest before colliding with Elly De La Cruz while chasing down a flyball in the fourth. He remained in the game following the collision but was replaced in the field to begin the fifth frame. It's possible his removal was simply a precaution to prevent his body from taking any more punishment, but the Reds should provide more details in the near future.

