TJ Friedl headshot

TJ Friedl Injury: Out with wrist bone bruise

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Friedl is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the White Sox and has been diagnosed with a right wrist bone bruise, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Friedl suffered the injury when he fell hard on the wrist Tuesday against the White Sox following a collision with teammate Elly De La Cruz. He will test out how the wrist feels with a bat in his hands pregame, although it's not clear whether he will do any hitting. For now, Friedl is considered day-to-day. Will Benson is in center field and batting seventh for the Reds on Wednesday.

TJ Friedl
Cincinnati Reds
