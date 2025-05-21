TJ Friedl News: Legs out triple in loss

Friedl went 2-for-4 with a triple in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Pirates.

Friedl gave the Reds their best chance at scoring when he took advantage of a carom off the right-field wall and turned a sure double into a triple. Unfortunately for Cincinnati, he was stranded there, as Pittsburgh lefty Bailey Falter induced a groundout, strikeout and pop out to escape. Since returning from a two-game absence due to a wrist injury, Friedl is 6-for-18 with three extra-base hits, three walks, and RBI and three runs scored.