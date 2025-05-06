Fantasy Baseball
TJ Friedl News: Reaches three times in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Friedl went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to Atlanta.

Friedl worked multiple walks for just the second time this season. He also swiped his third bag in his last five games, bringing him up to eight for the season. Friedl only had nine steals in 85 games last year after totaling 27 the year before. He's currently on pace to set a new career-high in that category.

