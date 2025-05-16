Fantasy Baseball
TJ Friedl headshot

TJ Friedl News: Returns to Cincinnati lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Friedl (wrist) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Friday's game versus the Guardians.

Friedl missed each of the previous two contests with a bone bruise in his right wrist, but he appeared as a pinch runner during that span and feels well enough to give it a go in full capacity Friday. The 29-year-old is slashing .270/.429/.432 with an 11:10 K:BB so far in May.

TJ Friedl
Cincinnati Reds
