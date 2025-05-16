TJ Friedl News: Returns to Cincinnati lineup

Friedl (wrist) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Friday's game versus the Guardians.

Friedl missed each of the previous two contests with a bone bruise in his right wrist, but he appeared as a pinch runner during that span and feels well enough to give it a go in full capacity Friday. The 29-year-old is slashing .270/.429/.432 with an 11:10 K:BB so far in May.