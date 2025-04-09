Tobias Myers Injury: Begins rehab assignment
Myers (oblique) yielded two hits and two walks over 3.1 scoreless innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.
Myers struck out a pair of batters and got his pitch count up to 45 in his first game appearance since he suffered a left oblique strain in mid-March. The right-hander is scheduled to make two more rehab starts before rejoining the Brewers' rotation.
