Tobias Myers headshot

Tobias Myers Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Myers (oblique) yielded two hits and two walks over 3.1 scoreless innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

Myers struck out a pair of batters and got his pitch count up to 45 in his first game appearance since he suffered a left oblique strain in mid-March. The right-hander is scheduled to make two more rehab starts before rejoining the Brewers' rotation.

Tobias Myers
Milwaukee Brewers
